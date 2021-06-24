AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,054 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.75. 2,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.