Barclays PLC Sells 119,674 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119,674 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $60,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $689,483,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

