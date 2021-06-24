AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,707 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 21.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,498,621. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

