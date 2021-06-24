AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $208.07. 542,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

