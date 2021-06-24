Zacks: Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Announce $5.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $3.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $21.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $22.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $20.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.28 to $22.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Shares of GPI traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.24. 172,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,669. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $55.79 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.