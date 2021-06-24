ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,637,000 after purchasing an additional 847,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $268.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $270.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.94. The firm has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.