ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,663 shares of company stock worth $4,065,131 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

