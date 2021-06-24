Barclays PLC Buys 514,492 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 792.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,492 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $51,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $89.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

