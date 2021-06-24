RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 86,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $110.72 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35.

