Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

SPLV opened at $60.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.87.

