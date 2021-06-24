RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,528,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,987,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.