Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $601.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

