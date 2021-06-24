5,754 Shares in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000.

FLDR opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79.

