Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 69,780 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 55.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,780 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Vanguard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVD shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AVD opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $525.00 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.86.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

