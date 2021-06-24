Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 442,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.49% of Newpark Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 67,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 395,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.83. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

