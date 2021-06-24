Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.87

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.87 and last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 2313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,893 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

