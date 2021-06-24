Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $272.03

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $272.03 and last traded at $269.10, with a volume of 2666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.21, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

