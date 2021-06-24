Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.63. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 1,182 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.