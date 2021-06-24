Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Gap Up to $13.76

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $14.40. Passage Bio shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 463 shares changing hands.

PASG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

