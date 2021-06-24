People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.