Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,000 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMII. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $12,375,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $10,791,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

