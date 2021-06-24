Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Purchased by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,711 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

