Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 789,600 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 925.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $106,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after buying an additional 1,331,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,507,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $137.49 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

