Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $2.08 Million in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 648,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Drive Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.47. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

