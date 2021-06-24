Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $303,000 in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLIU. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Colicity during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Colicity during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

