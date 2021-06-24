Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 71,624 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $11,283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 69.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 222.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,758,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 61,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.88.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336 in the last ninety days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

