Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 58.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,227 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 458,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 94,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 55,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

