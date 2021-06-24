LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

