Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 243 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 21,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

NYSE APD opened at $290.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.