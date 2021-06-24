Lido Advisors LLC Sells 73,547 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,547 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NYSE QS opened at $28.65 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a PE ratio of -73.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.04.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 801,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

