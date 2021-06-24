Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.45% of Cactus worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Cactus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cactus by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.