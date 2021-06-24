Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,393 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

