Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,248 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $145,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $496.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,348 shares of company stock valued at $25,537,617. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

