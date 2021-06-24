Analysts Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.54 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 44.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.53. 66,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

