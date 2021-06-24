bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00103200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00166911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 44,211,911.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,978.14 or 0.99934130 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

