CryptoBonusMiles Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $14,284.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00602435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00077055 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CBMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.