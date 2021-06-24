Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15 billion-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.10. 214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

