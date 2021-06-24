The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of The J. M. Smucker worth $109,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

