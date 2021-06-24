Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 101,600 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.91% of Ubiquiti worth $169,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

UI opened at $304.93 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.13. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

