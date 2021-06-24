Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,717,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Tenaris worth $184,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tenaris by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TS. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

