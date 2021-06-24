Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 30,073 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

MCD opened at $233.24 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.27. The company has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

