Pier Capital LLC Buys 87,227 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,227 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Purple Innovation worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRPL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,758.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.