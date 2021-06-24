Pier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 297,986 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 297,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIND opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $807.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,437,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

