Pier Capital LLC Trims Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pier Capital LLC cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of OLLI opened at $84.37 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.76. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,789 shares of company stock worth $758,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

