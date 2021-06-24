NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 9,068 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 111.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of SSD opened at $110.23 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.29 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.55%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

