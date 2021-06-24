Pier Capital LLC Increases Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 407,550 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

