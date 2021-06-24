NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 4,971 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4,918.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $141.75 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $147.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

