NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,015,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lazard by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lazard by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after buying an additional 432,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $48.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.02.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

