Wexford Capital LP Invests $314,000 in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $6,860,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 32.9% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

DarioHealth Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

