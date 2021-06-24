Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) by 48.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,355 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOAC stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

